Jack Black proves that he’s the better Mario in hilarious new YouTube short

Ever since the first trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie was released, fans were blown away by Jack Black‘s performance as Bowser, with some claiming that he put a lot of effort into the role. That argument was supported when he played his character during his New York Comic-Con appearance and as a guest star on Kelly Clarkson’s talk show. Now, Black is back, proving to the world that he’s not only a better Bowser, but also a better Mario.

Black released a short video on YouTube, in which he took part in a Super Mario-themed obstacle course in his garden that was transformed into a mini-mushroom kingdom. The actor emerged from a green pipe and was able to get some “power-ups” to help him navigate his trials.

Unlike his big-screen adversary, who throughout the trailers was seen struggling to make navigate even the simplest of obstacles, Black didn’t even break a sweat.

While it’s unfortunate that Black won’t be playing Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, he will be voicing Bowser in the upcoming film. His casting was announced by Mario’s creator, Shigeru Miyamoto during the 2021 Nintendo Direct, who said he expects a “monster performance” from the actor.

If you want to see for yourself if Black was able to live up to Miyamoto’s expectations, The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be warping its way to theaters on April 5, 2023. Based on the fan reactions during the first trailer’s release, it seems like Black will not disappoint.