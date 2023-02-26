Jack Black shows why he’s the only ‘Superman: Legacy’ star that could united a divided fandom

James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy is always going to leave a certain section of the DCU fandom divided, for the sole reason that Henry Cavill won’t be the one suiting up and playing the title role.

Things have gotten so ridiculous that SnyderVerse supporters are even mulling over methods they could use to sue Warner Bros. for false advertising after the post-credits scene of Black Adam teased a full-time comeback that never materialized. It’s never going to happen, as Gunn has repeatedly made clear, but that doesn’t mean people are inclined to listen.

The entirety of Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters is going to face pushback regardless of how the film and television projects turn out, which is again down to someone other than Zack Snyder steering the ship. It’s got to be regarded as one of the most divided fanbase’s on the planet, but if anyone is capable of uniting each and every one of them in harmony, it’s Jack Black.

To that end, the actor and musician has taken to Instagram and revealed why he’s the only candidate worth hiring to step in and resurrect the Big Blue Boy Scout when Superman: Legacy flies into theaters in the summer of 2025.

It’s a rule of science that any movie is exponentially improved by the presence of Jack Black, so if Gunn and fellow co-CEO Peter Safran want to guarantee nothing but widespread adulation and universal critical acclaim to win over even the staunchest of SnyderVerse supporters, then they should get on the call and see if the star is interested in a job at the Daily Planet.