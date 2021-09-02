Jackass Forever Gets Pushed Back To February 2022

Everybody in the entertainment industry has been hit one way or another by the effects of the pandemic, but Paramount have arguably suffered more than most. The studio has once again shuffled the release date deck, and as a result they’ve got no more movies coming to theaters before the end of 2021.

In fact, only three Paramount titles have hit theaters so far this year, and while A Quiet Place Part II and PAW Patrol: The Movie did decent business, Snake Eyes flopped hard. The latest duo to be stung are both long-gestating sequels, with Top Gun: Maverick and Jackass Forever pushed back until 2022.

It was only a few weeks ago that the first trailer for the return of Johnny Knoxville and the gang dropped, and at the time it was holding firm to an October 22nd debut. Unfortunately for those hoping to see a bunch of middle-aged dudes risk their health and safety in the name of our entertainment, you’re going to have to wait until February 4th of next year.

Having sold Coming 2 America, Without Remorse and The Tomorrow War to Amazon, gifted Infinite to the company’s in-house streaming service, handed The United States vs. Billie Holiday to Hulu and partnered up with Netflix to distribute The Lovebirds, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Love and Monsters and SpongeBob: Sponge on the Run since the pandemic started, it’s been a year and half to forget for Paramount.

Hopefully Top Gun: Maverick and Jackass Forever mark the last of the rejigging, because the more movies that end up getting delayed to 2022, the longer it’ll take for the box office and industry at large to return to former glories.