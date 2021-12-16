Jacob Batalon sounds ready for another MCU Spider-Man trilogy

Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers are all over the internet right now as excited fans discuss the implications of its multiversal shenanigans. But domestic audiences will be feeling a little left out, as the U.S. is in the middle of a crushing 48-hour wait for it.

But even before this, speculation is building on a new MCU trilogy for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. The actor has said on multiple occasions how much he loves playing Peter Parker – and that enjoyment is reciprocated by audiences around the world, who adore his take on the web-slinger.

As yet, there’s no confirmation of a return, though Jacob Batalon isn’t ruling anything out. The Ned Leeds actor was quizzed by Variety at the premiere and said:

Jacob Batalon weighs in on the potential of three more #SpiderMan movies: "Whatever happens, happens. But we're supportive of Spider-Man no matter what." https://t.co/2D6DAM71lU pic.twitter.com/ALCu0LxfEB — Variety (@Variety) December 14, 2021

Doc Ock puts the squeeze on Spider-Man in new 'No Way Home' image 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

I’m sure No Way Home won’t be the last time we see Holland’s Spidey, though we may face a long wait for his return. Holland recently hinted at taking a hiatus from his acting career to start a family and – in any event – has said he wants to accept some more varied parts to broaden his filmography.

Honestly, he deserves a break. Since swinging onto our screens in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, he’s appeared in six MCU movies, while also finding time to shoot various other projects. Let’s let the guy put his feet up for a while a focus on his personal life rather than fitting into a blue and red onesie.

Even so, the moment the No Way Home hype begins to die down, expect gossip to begin building in earnest on his next appearance. Time to fire up the ol’ rumor machine one more time.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters tomorrow.