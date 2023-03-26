James Gunn has a surprising answer on his plans to attend Zack Snyder’s upcoming Full Circle event

Although there’s a vocal minority who would love nothing than for it to be true, James Gunn and Zack Snyder are not mortal enemies locked in a bitter battle to win over the hearts and minds of the DC fandom.

That’s the narrative that’s been painted in certain corners of the internet, though, which isn’t exactly unexpected when the battle lines have been so clearly drawn between the two camps. On one hand you’ve got the SnyderVerse stalwarts who vociferously reject anything that isn’t connected to Snyder’s mythos, while on the other there are those who want to leave the past behind and get fully on board with Gunn and Peter Safran’s bold new vision for the future.

via Zack Snyder/Vero

Lurking somewhere in the middle is next month’s Full Circle event, which will see Snyder screening his DCU trilogy for an army of adoring supporters. While conspiracy theories abound that the three-day bonanza will mark the official death of the SnyderVerse, the fact it’s even happening at all indicates that the filmmaker has been in positive contact with Warner Bros.

As DC properties, Gunn would have presumably been asked for his thoughts on the process, but could he actually show up in person? Surprisingly, instead of completely ignoring the inevitable question, the co-CEO instead confirmed that he’ll definitely be donating to the cause.

If I wasn't going to be slammed with Vol. 3 press, why not? But I'm definitely donating! — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 25, 2023

It’s probably for the best if Gunn doesn’t show up at Full Circle, because you get the distinct impression that he wouldn’t quite be welcomed with open arms in a SnyderVerse stronghold. It’s going to be a fascinating weekend without a doubt, regardless of who does or doesn’t drop by.