James Gunn Reveals Sneak Peek At Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3
With his commitments to Warner Bros. and DC Films over for now after The Suicide Squad was released to widespread critical acclaim but ultimately disappointing box office, James Gunn is heading back across town to make his glorious return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
Pre-production is well underway on the cosmic threequel, with cameras set to start rolling before the end of the year. Casting calls have been leaked and screen tests are now being carried out, so some big reveals surely won’t be too far away. As one of the industry’s premiere filmmakers when it comes to interacting with his fans on social media, Gunn is no stranger to whetting appetites with all sorts of sneak peeks.
Given the sheer level of secrecy draped around Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, though, all he could offer is a glimpse at a mind-boggling number of storyboards he’s assembled as he begins to hammer out his vision before calling action, as you can see below.
We already know that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 marks the end of the line for both Gunn and Dave Bautista, and having delivered two of the MCU’s most popular installments ever, expectations are sky high to send the current lineup of the titular team out with the biggest bang possible.