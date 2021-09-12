James Gunn Reveals Sneak Peek At Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

With his commitments to Warner Bros. and DC Films over for now after The Suicide Squad was released to widespread critical acclaim but ultimately disappointing box office, James Gunn is heading back across town to make his glorious return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Pre-production is well underway on the cosmic threequel, with cameras set to start rolling before the end of the year. Casting calls have been leaked and screen tests are now being carried out, so some big reveals surely won’t be too far away. As one of the industry’s premiere filmmakers when it comes to interacting with his fans on social media, Gunn is no stranger to whetting appetites with all sorts of sneak peeks.

Given the sheer level of secrecy draped around Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, though, all he could offer is a glimpse at a mind-boggling number of storyboards he’s assembled as he begins to hammer out his vision before calling action, as you can see below.

Stack of hand drawn storyboards I just finished from the past few days for #GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol3. This represents 12 pages of script & will be the foundation for this section of the film. Designing the film like this is the most important part of my job at this point. pic.twitter.com/AdUWakUr3W — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 12, 2021

A numbered, written shot descriptor accompanies every storyboard. In these, I'll also describe notes for the stunt team, the production designers, costumers, & so on, as well as reminding me of notes to give my actors (also sometimes alternate dialogue I'll throw out on set.) — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 12, 2021

This book of drawings & descriptors becomes my film Bible, which is more important to me than the script. For me writing a script is often just me trying to describe what I see visually, so this is closer to the truth of how I see the story (the film itself is even closer). — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 12, 2021

Karen Gillan Returns To The Makeup Chair In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 BTS Photos 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

We already know that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 marks the end of the line for both Gunn and Dave Bautista, and having delivered two of the MCU’s most popular installments ever, expectations are sky high to send the current lineup of the titular team out with the biggest bang possible.