James Gunn says Marvel are freaking out over ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

There’s nothing wrong with filmmakers hyping up their own work, so James Gunn patting himself on the back over his work on Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is entirely justified, especially when the opening two installments are held in such high regard by both critics and fans.

We’ve been waiting a long time to see Star-Lord and the gang head off on another crazy cosmic adventure, even though the Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame double-header has tided us over in the meantime with Thor: Love and Thunder arriving this summer, but the ragtag group of cosmic misfits undoubtedly operate best with Gunn at the helm.

Speaking to Collider to promote the impending debut of Peacemaker on HBO Max, Gunn teased that Kevin Feige and the Marvel top brass were going wild about the most recent set of Vol. 3 script pages they’d received.

“It’s going great. Chukwudi, who plays Murn in Peacemaker, is one of the main characters in the movie and people are freaking out over how good this guy is. Literally freaking out. I think that I’m really happy. I gave a bunch of scenes to Marvel right before Christmas break. Kevin [Feige] went… They were all really, really, really stoked. But also, it’s not going to be the movie people… It’s different than what people are going to expect. It’s a hard road, but I’m really happy with it so far.”

Karen Gillan Returns To The Makeup Chair In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 BTS Photos 1 of 5

Click to skip







Click to zoom

The Chukwudi Iwuji love-in is also continuing, with the actor instantly established as a firm favorite of his Peacemaker and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director, but it’s going to be a long time until we see him in action. Gunn has confirmed that we’re unlikely to see a trailer for the MCU blockbuster this year, making May of 2023 feel like a lifetime away.