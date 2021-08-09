James Gunn Says Suicide Squad Vs. Justice League Isn’t A Bad Idea

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has long since mastered the art of the crossover, but the DCEU has struggled somewhat in that regard. A notable case in point is James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which is technically a follow up to David Ayer’s original that doesn’t even acknowledge the events of the previous movie at all.

Fans did eventually get the epic team-up they’d been waiting for three and a half years behind schedule when Zack Snyder’s Justice League hit HBO Max earlier this year, but besides a few notable cameos spread out across the franchise and Ben Affleck’s Batman teaming up with Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen to traverse the multiverse in The Flash, it’s not something the Warner Bros. mythology has relied on too heavily.

However, in a new interview Gunn was asked about the potential of a Suicide Squad vs. Justice League epic, and he doesn’t think it’s a bad idea at all. Of course, he’s just as unsure about the legal and contractual obligations of the stars as the rest of us, which would definitely be a significant roadblock to seeing it happen somewhere down the line.

“I’d have to think about that. I haven’t put any thought into a Suicide Squad vs. Justice League movie, but it’s not a bad idea. But I think I gotta figure out who the Justice League is first because I have no clue. I’m here in the middle of DC and people are always asking me, ‘Is Henry Cavill still Superman?’. I don’t know who Superman is, who knows!”

Another major issue would be the rating, with Task Force X hardly lending themselves to a PG-13 environment, while both of the DCEU’s R-rated efforts so far in Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad have disappointed at the box office. It would be a much more viable option were the WB boardroom not famed for mishandling the slate of comic book adaptations repeatedly over the years, leaving the future of the Justice League in doubt as it is, never mind throwing Gunn’s ragtag band of misfits into the equation.