James Gunn tries to spread wholesome festive cheer, but DC diehards obviously have other ideas

Having barely gotten his feet wet in the role of DC Studios co-CEO, James Gunn has already lit a fire under the fandom by contentiously axing Henry Cavill’s Superman as one of his first major decisions in charge.

It would be an understatement of epic proportions to say the news hasn’t exactly gone down a storm with at least half of the franchise’s longtime supporters, but that’s to be expected when DC diehards have been embroiled in a civil war ever since Zack Snyder’s original mythology was slowly phased out in favor of just one of several failed new beginnings.

As an active presence on social media, Gunn’s timeline has become increasingly spammed by bile and negativity emanating from those unhappy with his first month on the job, and we’ve now reached a point where he can’t even encourage his followers to check out the singalong version of infectious earworm “I Don’t Know What Christmas Is (But Christmastime Is Here)” from The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special without the comments and replies immediately devolving into tribalism.

I Don't Know What Christmas Is (But Christmastime Is Here)… with singalong subtitles… https://t.co/Pqarm67zc4 via @YouTube — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 17, 2022

i ain't watching after you destroyed DC — Benk (@benkbennett19) December 17, 2022

Just in time for Christmas, you gave us the worst present we've ever received… 💔

Henry Cavill will always be my Superman, FOREVER AND EVER!#HenryCavillSuperman 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/uyaBuCPgNd — AndreTheFlash⚡ (@AndreTheFlash22) December 17, 2022

To be fair, it’s not as if The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker creator wasn’t 100 percent aware that would be part of the job when he agreed to oversee the rebranding, restructuring, and rebirth of the DCU alongside Peter Safran, and things are going to remain just as heated as they are right now until the dynamic duo unveil their eight-to-10 year roadmap for what comes next.

Until then, maybe just enjoy the singalong and get into the Christmas spirit.