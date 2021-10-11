James Wan’s Latest Horror Film Gets Digital & Blu-Ray Release Dates

There is probably not a more successful name in horror right now than James Wan. The Australian director is responsible for kickstarting multiple major horror franchises, including Saw, The Conjuring, and Insidious. He’s also been involved in major blockbuster films like Fast & Furious 7 and Aquaman. Needless to say, he’s gained a lot of goodwill in Hollywood and that’s how we ended up with Malignant.

Wan’s latest foray into horror is either the best or worst movie ever made depending on who you ask. It’s a wild movie that has possibly the craziest third act in a film this year. Without giving too much away, Malignant is essentially about a woman who starts to see visions of people getting murdered as it happens. The film ends up being a lot more than just that but it’s best to watch it blindly.

Malignant premiered on HBO Max last month but was just recently removed from the streaming platform. Have no fear as it will be returning online shortly. The film returns to digital on October 22nd, just in time for Halloween. However, it won’t be available on Blu-ray and DVD until November 30th. Though not everybody will love Maligant, it’s a wild wide that could be a fun time to watch during the Halloween season.