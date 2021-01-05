Jamie Foxx Thanks Fans For Supporting His New Pixar Movie Soul

Jamie Foxx had a busy 2020 to put it lightly, even if the Spawn reboot continued to spin its wheels. As well as sending the internet into meltdown when it was confirmed that he’d be reprising his role as The Amazing Spider-Man 2‘s Electro in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man 3, the Academy Award winner also starred in two of the year’s biggest streaming exclusives.

Foxx took top billing in Netflix’s Project Power, the original superhero story that became the platform’s seventh most-watched original movie ever after drawing in 75 million viewers in the first four weeks it was available. The 53 year-old must have enjoyed working with the company, too, because he’s since signed on to star in and produce a new comedy show, while he’s also set to team with John Boyega for sci-fi effort They Cloned Tyrone and play a vampire hunter in action film Day Shift.

If that wasn’t enough, he voiced the main character in Pixar’s Soul, one of the year’s most acclaimed pics that moved audiences to tears when it premiered on Disney Plus on Christmas Day. Now, the actor has taken to social media and thanked the fans who checked it out, while encouraging others that hadn’t yet seen it to add it to their watch list.

“Thank u for the love,” he wrote. “If you haven’t seen it make sure you check it out on Disney+ it is streaming now… Let it touch your soul.”

Two smash hit movies on two major streaming services, a shocking comeback in a hotly anticipated blockbuster sequel and three new projects in development at Netflix isn’t a bad return, with 2020 proving to be the most productive year of Foxx’s career for a while. And though Soul couldn’t quite match Wonder Woman 1984‘s impressive performance on HBO Max to be named as the year’s biggest streaming exclusive, it’s by far the better movie.