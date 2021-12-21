Jamie Foxx’s Electro rumored to be getting solo film

According to Murphy’s Multiverse, Sony wants to spin-off Electro, with Jamie Foxx reprising his role as the villain.

It’s considering the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home which earned $587 million globally in just its opening weekend. Foxx is heavily featured in the film where he returned as the shocking villain Electro, but this time favoring a more natural look without blue skin.

The last time Foxx appeared in the role was for The Amazing Spider-Man 2 back in 2014 where he faced off against Andrew Garfield.

Eight new 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' promo images show battles with villains 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

A movie centered around a Spider-Man villain has worked well for Sony with both Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage succeeding at the box office. Therefore it’s no shock Sony has followed the same formula with announced films Morbius and Kraven the Hunter.

Morbius will star Jared Leto as blood-sucking biochemist Michael Morbius who in an attempt to cure himself of a rare blood disease infects himself with a form of vampirism. Fans don’t have long to wait with the film set to be released in January next year.

In January 2023, Sony has scheduled the release of Kraven the Hunter with Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the starring role. Not much is known about the plot except it will follow Russian immigrant Sergei Kravinoff on a mission to prove he is the greatest hunter in the world.

With so many projects on the horizon, it could be years before audiences will see Foxx reappear in an Electro spin-off. In the meantime, fans will have to make do with Electro’s appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.