The Event Horizon movie is one of those horror projects you cannot unsee after a viewing. It features disturbing imagery, has legendary lost footage, and now, as the film has turned 25, star Jason Isaacs says his wife is glad he took nothing from it home.

For those unaware, the film was released in 1997. It follows a crew in 2047 sent to investigate a ship which mysteriously disappeared for almost a decade before suddenly reappearing. Once they arrive a journey into madness takes place and several people die. Jason Isaacs’ D.J. gets put through a wringer and needed a body cast and, in an Inverse report, he says his wife thought his notion of keeping it and, being upset it cost more than he ultimately made for the piece, was something which was a bit absurd.

“I had my arms spread out and leaned on a big cross. It was in a slightly open warehouse with lots of worker bees with masks on and boiler suits. I kept my underpants on, and they went, ‘you can be naked if you like. Kate Winslet’s just been in and done her fanny.’ And I went, ‘well, good for Kate Winslet, she’s bolder than I am. I’m keeping my undies on.’ It was just perfect — and incredibly strange – to see this facsimile of me. I asked to keep it, and they said, ‘no, it cost a fortune, mate.’ I can’t remember the figure, but I think it might have cost more than I got paid for the cost of the film. And I said, ‘what are you going to do with it?’ They said, ‘we’re going to keep it.’ I went home and I was aggrieved about it. I told my then-girlfriend — now my wife — and she said, ‘what did you think we were gonna f*cking do with it? Stick it over the dining room table?'”

Later in the anniversary look at the film, which inspired the Dead Space series, director Paul W.S. Anderson reveals it was initially planned to release in the fall. Actor Jack Noseworthy also took his niece and nephew to the movie, and Isaacs adds that though the film was not initially a success, the cast and crew still have a bond which has not been broken between them to this present day.

“Maybe because it wasn’t successful but has become successful over the years, there’s a funny bond between all of us that still hasn’t quite broken. We hadn’t gone to space and we hadn’t been to hell, but we were in this together.”

Event Horizon is available to watch on Fubo. Anderson has also said he hopes for a Snyder Cut scenario for lost footage.