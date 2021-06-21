Jason Momoa Reportedly Wants A Hobbs & Shaw 2 Role

Ever since Aquaman became the highest-grossing DC Comics adaptation ever made, Jason Momoa has embraced the increase in star power and name value that came with it, throwing himself into a series of projects, to the extent that it now feels like the guy’s always working on something.

The actor developed the story and executive produced Western The Last Manhunt that shot back in 2019, before he jumped straight into Denis Villeneueve’s Dune, and then Netflix’s action thriller Sweet Girl right after that, immediately prior to filming Season 2 of Apple TV+’s See. In February of this year he threw on a set of horns for family fantasy Slumberland, while Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom‘s production will overlap slightly with the announced third run of See, so he’s going to continue being a very busy man for the foreseeable future.

Dwayne Johnson Debuts First Poster For Hobbs & Shaw 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

However, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Kevin Hart and Ryan Reynolds would appear in the opener long before either was confirmed – that Momoa is reportedly seeking a role in Hobbs & Shaw 2, which shouldn’t come as a surprise when he openly admitted that he’s planning on co-starring with his longtime buddy Dwayne Johnson sooner rather than later.

It could be a while before the sequel to the Fast & Furious spinoff comes together, though, especially when leads Johnson and Jason Statham are hardly known for taking it easy schedule-wise. That being said, given that the main timeline is drawing to a close after two more installments and Hobbs & Shaw brought in over $750 million at the box office, you can bet your house on Universal going out of their way to establish the bald-headed duo as The Fast Saga‘s leading lights moving forward, and Momoa would be a solid addition to the roster.