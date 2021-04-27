2021 is a big year for Jason Momoa. He’s already featured in one of the most talked-about releases of the year so far with Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and he’s gearing up to reprise his role as the King of Atlantis in Aquaman 2, which shoots this summer. The former Game of Thrones star is then due to appear as part of the A-list ensemble of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, arriving in October, but before that gets here, we’ll next see Momoa in Sweet Girl, a new action thriller that’s debuting on Netflix in August.

Today, the streaming giant announced their full summer movie schedule for the next few months, revealing our first look at many of the platform’s much-anticipated upcoming films in a sizzle reel. Along with this, they likewise unveiled a few fresh images, including one for Sweet Girl.

The still, which you can find in the gallery below, showcases Momoa as Cooper alongside Isabela Merced as his daughter, Rachel. And going by the expression on his face, Cooper means business, as he leaves Rachel by his car to venture into the woods at night.

Jason Momoa Stalks The Night In First Photo From New Netflix Thriller 1 of 2

Sweet Girl follows Momoa’s Cooper, a widower still devastated from the recent death of his wife, who’s determined to bring justice to those who stole her from him and also to protect the last family he has, Rachel, from coming to any harm. Besides its two leads, the cast includes Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Justin Bartha, Adria Arjona, Michael Raymond-James, Raza Jaffrey, and Marisa Tomei. Brian Andrew Mendoza directs, with Momoa on board as a producer as well through his Pride of Gypsies banner.

Production wrapped up just prior to the pandemic hitting in February of last year, so Netflix has been sitting on this one for some time. We’ve still a got a few months to wait until we get to see it, but rest assured Jason Momoa will be back on our screens soon.

Sweet Girl is due to premiere on the platform on August 20th.