Jason Momoa Says Justice League Cast Was Treated Poorly During Reshoots

The Snyder Cut of Justice League might finally be in the works for HBO Max to the delight of fans everywhere that had spent two and a half years trying to make it happen, but it would appear the behind the scenes turmoil that seemed to engulf the movie at every turn is far from over.

After star Ray Fisher publicly called out replacement director Joss Whedon for his behavior on set, many former collaborators also revealed that they’d had similar experiences working with the Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator, lending weight to Fisher’s claims. The 32 year-old showed no signs of backing down, either, and essentially invited legal action against himself if what he was saying turned out to be untrue.

Warner Bros. launched an official investigation into the matter, and somehow things have only gotten messier from there. Not only did the studio officially deny Fisher’s claims, but they accused him of failing to cooperate with the investigators that they’d hired. The DCEU’s Cyborg then issued a rebuttal with evidence to back it up, as fans rushed to support him online.

In a recent social media post, co-star Jason Momoa sided with Fisher, revealing that the entire cast of Justice League were treated poorly during the reshoots and called for those responsible to be held accountable for their actions.

WB were probably hoping that they could simply sweep the whole incident under the rug after concluding their investigation, but now the leading man of the highest-grossing DC Comics adaptation ever made has firmly sided with Ray Fisher, which will only generate more publicity and lead to further calls to find out exactly what happened during the Justice League reshoots.