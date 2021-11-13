Jeff Goldblum Says He Has An Active Creative Collaboration With Taika Waititi

Thanks to a supporting role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thor: Ragnarok‘s Grandmaster, his own docuseries that’s proven popular enough on Disney Plus to get a second season, and his bookending cameos in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom being followed by a full-blown supporting role in next summer’s Dominion, Jeff Goldblum is riding the crest of a wave at the moment.

Not that the actor and beloved eccentric has ever fallen on hard times having been working almost constantly since making his screen debut in 1974, but his levels of popularity have reached new heights due his neurotically wholesome persona and general chaotically endearing vibes.

Goldblum will be returning to the MCU in Thor: Love and Thunder, and he revealed in a new interview with the I’m So Obsessed podcast that he has an active creative collaboration with writer and director Taika Waititi.

“I can’t divulge something about this either. But Taika Waititi, I’ve been in touch with him recently. And we have an active creative collaboration. And that melt stick — working with him is just the greatest. He’s a comic force of nature and a deeply good and soulful, heart-possessed artist. I love the Grandmaster and fooling around coming up with that.”

Marvel Fans Discover Another Taika Waititi Cameo In Thor: Ragnarok 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Does that mean we can expect to see Goldblum in Waititi’s in-development Star Wars blockbuster? We certainly hope so, because more Goldblum is never a bad thing. The pair clearly get on like a house on fire, and with the Academy Award-winning filmmaker’s schedule continuing to add more and more projects, there’s every chance they’ll be reunited sooner rather than later.