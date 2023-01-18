In March, Scream VI will make its way into cinemas to bathe viewers in self-aware blood once again. There will be yet another villain in the iconic and cheap costume, and, apparently, more for Jenna Ortega’s Tara to deal with than just one knifey-nutcase.

The 20-year-old discussed the project in a new article published by Entertainment Weekly. In the piece, which also includes new images from the film, Ortega says Tara has not worked through her trauma and ultimately this leads to significant sister tensions.

“At the top of the film we see my character Tara avoiding her trauma and desperately trying to reclaim her teenage experience and become normal college student. There’s a lot of tension between her and Sam, she feels as though she’s too protective and unwilling to allow them both to move on. She feels suffocated.”

Of course, as trailers have shown and appear to suggest, everyone does come together when the bodies start to pile up. One veteran coming back to the franchise will be Hayden Panettiere’s Kirby Reed and, when speaking to the outlet, Panettiere adds she’s gone in a different direction in the years since she originally encountered Ghostface. While feeling a bit left out at first, everyone on the project was really nice to her and from her perspective, it was like being an estranged or black sheep member of the family who comes back to Christmas dinner after years of being away.

“She’s come a long way. What happened to her has obviously impacted her life, and it sends her in a certain direction, but she’s still the same old Kirby at the heart of it. She’s just a little older, a little wiser, but just as spitfire-y, and snarky, and all that good stuff. I did feel a little like I had to find my way back into the new group because that crew had done the prior film. But they were all so welcoming. It was interesting, they made me part of their family that I had already been a part of. [Laughs] So it was like an estranged aunt came back into the fold!”

The next installment in the self-aware slasher series opens March 10. It features all of the surviving new characters from the prior soft reboot, excludes former franchise star Neve Campbell who exited due to a pay dispute, and adds a number of newcomers. Dermot Mulroney will star as a police officer; Henry Czerny is also included and Samara Weaving and Tony Revolori are in unknown roles as well alongside the iconic Roger L. Jackson as the voice of Ghostface when he is on the phone with victims.