Jim Carrey Reportedly Wants To Play An MCU Or DCEU Villain

Securing a role as a DCEU or MCU villain is a pretty big career goal right now in Hollywood, especially given the potential of being brought back for multiple movies. While Jim Carrey has previously played the Riddler in Batman Forever, the actor is reportedly keen to appear in the two main comics franchises. According to our sources, Carrey wants a big role as an antagonist in a DC or Marvel film, and given his track record, we’d see this as a logical choice.

We heard a month or so ago that Carrey might have already been in talks with Marvel Studios about a future project, having enjoyed a recent box office success as Dr. Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog. On the DC side, there’s been talk that the 59-year-old is being considered to play an older version of the Joker in the rumored expansion of the world of Joker, one of several takes on the character at different points in time.

Indeed, it seems that Carrey is circling around several other high-profile movies, including a return to his 1990s hits in The Mask and the Ace Ventura series. When he previously appeared as the Riddler in 1995’s Batman Forever, it was in the middle of a prolific run of box office hits, and his manic turn as Edward Nygma is certainly one of the more memorable in Joel Schumacher’s cartoonish spin on the Dark Knight.

While Carrey has been busy with various other projects in recent years, before the Sonic film he had retreated somewhat from fronting major studio pictures. Given that he is reportedly signed on to reprise Dr. Robotnik in sequels and a possible spinoff, a move into the MCU or DCEU now doesn’t seem out of the question for Jim Carrey. However, we’d imagine that whatever villain he does play, it’ll be a more low-key performance than the Riddler, potentially showcasing his dramatic range and ability to play unnerving characters.