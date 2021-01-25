Jim Carrey Reportedly In Talks With Marvel For MCU Role

Jim Carrey currently finds himself at a crossroads in his career, with a fairly barren few years in terms of critical and commercial success creating many questions as to where he goes from here. The 59 year-old funnyman was once one of the most popular and highest-paid names in the business, but his star has faded somewhat over the last decade.

For a while it looked as though he might be pivoting towards a reinvention as a serious dramatic actor, but the box office success of Sonic the Hedgehog saw him recapture something close to his former glories in a wonderfully entertaining scene-stealing performance, and he’s reportedly contracted for at least one sequel as Dr. Robotnik.

Go Behind The Scenes Of All Your Favorite MCU Films 1 of 54

Click to skip









































































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Carrey also starred in and executive produced Showtime’s comedic drama series Kidding, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor, but it was recently canceled after two seasons. His work on the acclaimed series proved he could balance the best of both worlds, though, and we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Ben Affleck would be back as Batman in The Flash long before it was confirmed, and that a She-Hulk show was coming to Disney Plus – that Kevin Feige is eying him as the latest big name addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to our intel, talks have been held between the two parties, but there are no details yet on what the role in question could potentially be. The MCU has become famous for snapping up a mix of A-listers and esteemed character actors to play supporting parts in the franchise, though, and Jim Carrey would be a solid addition regardless of whether he was wanted as a scenery-chewing villain or a grounded and altogether more human presence. Then again, just because he’s had talks that doesn’t necessarily mean things will work out, but we’ve certainly got our fingers crossed.