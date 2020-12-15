Jim Carrey Reportedly Still Making A New Mask Movie

Jim Carrey turns 60 years old in just thirteen months, and the milestone could prove pivotal towards determining the trajectory of his career. The two-time Golden Globe winner has more than shown himself to be a phenomenal dramatic actor with the right material, but he built his entire brand on broad studio comedies that relied on his effortless charisma and natural sense of comic timing.

Of course, the sight of a guy in his sixties mugging for the camera and taking pratfalls would be something strange to see, and over the next couple of years, we could find Carrey blazing a brand new trail or simply continue to rely on what’s worked for him over the last quarter of a century. His performance in Sonic the Hedgehog was certainly a minor return to the glory days of old, and he’ll no doubt be back for the sequel, while more recently, talk of a new Mask movie has regularly bubbled to the surface.

Carrey even admitted that he’d do it if a suitably talented filmmaker was involved, and it wouldn’t be hard to surpass 2005’s Son of the Mask, which deservedly holds a reputation as one of the worst pics ever made. And while there’s still no official update on the project, insider Daniel Richtman is claiming that a belated sequel to The Mask remains very much on the table, but he doesn’t offer any further details.

That being said, this one should be taken with a sizable pinch of salt because in the last two weeks alone, Richtman has linked the actor with follow-ups to The Grinch, Dumb and Dumber, Bruce Almighty and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, as well as claiming that he’s being eyed to reprise the role of the Riddler in The Flash and is actively seeking out a role in a horror movie. Then again, Carrey might be keeping his options as wide open as humanly possible right now and just because he’s being linked to a project that doesn’t necessarily mean it’ll ultimately get off the ground and materialize.