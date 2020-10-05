Here’s How John Krasinski Could Look As The MCU’s Alternate Captain America

John Krasinski might be one of the most exciting young filmmakers in the industry after blowing both critics and audiences away with his breakthrough directorial effort A Quiet Place, which was one of the biggest sleeper hits of 2018 thanks to earning over $340 million at the box office, but he’s still best known for playing Jim Halpert in The Office.

Since the beloved sitcom wrapped up in 2013, Krasinski has been busy expanding his horizons, and can currently be found portraying the title character in and executive producing Amazon’s Jack Ryan, a show beloved by dads all over the world. Not only that, but he’s built up a solid filmography covering a range of genres that’s seen him take top billing in Michael Bay’s 13 Hours, lend support in Kathryn Bigelow’s Detroit and, of course, co-write, direct and star in A Quiet Place and the delayed sequel. However, he’s still searching for that major movie role that will finally see him shake off his career-defining association with Jim Haplert, and if the fans get their way, then it could happen pretty soon.

The 40 year-old has been constantly linked with Reed Richards in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four reboot, a conversation that he admitted he’d love to have with Kevin Feige. But as everyone knows at this point, Krasinski was on also the final shortlist of contenders to play Captain America before Chris Evans was cast, and some new fan art from Art of Time Travel imagines how he would have looked as a more comic book accurate version of the star-spangled Avenger, which you can check out below.

There’s an air of inevitability about John Krasinksi joining the MCU even if it isn’t as Reed Richards, especially with the rumors that he’s being eyed for the multiverse’s Captain America, and you can bet that the fans would be happy to see him on board whatever the role he ends up taking is.