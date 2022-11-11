‘John Wick: Chapter 4′ director ominously praises Keanu Reeves’ ambidextrous nunchuck skills

Yesterday brought a brand new full-length trailer of the hotly-anticipated sequel John Wick: Chapter 4, with Keanu Reeves once more putting on his finest threads to beat, bludgeon, and maim anyone that gets in his path.

As you’d expect from one of the most popular and stylish action franchises of the modern era, the fight choreography and cinematography are equally beautiful to look at, and who in their right mind is going to turn their nose up at seeing two genre legends like Reeves and Donnie Yen go toe-to-toe with swords, guns, knives, and nunchucks?

In a recent interview with IGN, director Chad Stahelski issued an ominous warning regarding the leading man’s proficiency with the dual-pronged weaponry, revealing that after a few mishaps during training, Reeves comfortably managed to excel wielding them with both hands.

“Keanu’s got to get better. I’m saying he’s got to get better at John Wick. He’s got to expand, he’s got to get better at martial arts. He’s got to get better in every way. Keanu does nunchucks in this movie, which you’ve seen in the trailer. Keanu spent months knocking himself out, getting good at nunchucks. Ambidextrous, right hand, left hand, while shooting a gun. F*cking guy is great at it.”

That’s terrifying for anyone caught up in the title hero’s latest international rampage, with John Wick now capable of beating the ever-loving sh*t out of anyone with either hand. He’s always preferred a firearm, though, but one thing we can guarantee when the film comes to theaters next March is that Chapter 4 is destined to leave jaws on the floor as it blows a hole in the box office.