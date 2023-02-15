‘Joker 2’ fans are skeptical about a subversive Harley Quinn storytelling rumor
The theories and rumors surrounding the Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux continue to circulate online, and attentive fans are scouring the internet for all the information they can get their hands on. Some rumors are more easily accepted than others, though, and even the notion that Folie à Deux will be a musical is already too much for some.
When Lady Gaga‘s involvement in the movie was announced, the musical idea started sinking its talons into viewers’ minds, and with it, other theories did as well. One of the most popular ideas is that the film will be told from the perspective of Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn.
The theory went from an idea to an actual rumor when film critic and rumormonger Grace Randolph claimed in a tweet this will indeed be the case and that this is why the film will be a musical.
Despite Randolph’s claim dating all the way back to September, others are now joining the party and are sharing the same theory:
While this certainly makes for an interesting idea, and some are on board with it, others consider Grace Randolph’s claim to be unfounded. Joker fans proceeded to shut down the rumor, arguing that Randolph’s reports aren’t nearly as trustworthy as some make them out to be.
No matter how much this subject is debated, it seems like DC fans will have to wait for the film’s premiere to finally uncover who is and isn’t right. Joker: Folie à Deux already has an official premiere date, and will be hitting theaters on Oct. 4, 2024.