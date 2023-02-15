‘Joker 2’ fans are skeptical about a subversive Harley Quinn storytelling rumor

The theories and rumors surrounding the Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux continue to circulate online, and attentive fans are scouring the internet for all the information they can get their hands on. Some rumors are more easily accepted than others, though, and even the notion that Folie à Deux will be a musical is already too much for some.

When Lady Gaga‘s involvement in the movie was announced, the musical idea started sinking its talons into viewers’ minds, and with it, other theories did as well. One of the most popular ideas is that the film will be told from the perspective of Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn.

The theory went from an idea to an actual rumor when film critic and rumormonger Grace Randolph claimed in a tweet this will indeed be the case and that this is why the film will be a musical.

Found out today #Joker2 is from #HarleyQuinn’s perspective aka Lady Gaga (& she is playing that character)



And that’s why it’s a musical – that’s how this Harley sees things pic.twitter.com/B9HB9EZsOw — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) September 25, 2022

Despite Randolph’s claim dating all the way back to September, others are now joining the party and are sharing the same theory:

I have a theory. I think Joker 2 will take place entirely from the perspective of Harley. Like we see from her eyes how she gets turned into Harley. How Joker manipulates her and swoons her over into his way of thinking til the end and the two of them are causing some mayhem. pic.twitter.com/usr2LsDwzs — Mr.Bug (@buggy_con) February 15, 2023

While this certainly makes for an interesting idea, and some are on board with it, others consider Grace Randolph’s claim to be unfounded. Joker fans proceeded to shut down the rumor, arguing that Randolph’s reports aren’t nearly as trustworthy as some make them out to be.

She’s been wrong literally every time and gets called out on it regularly — jacob (@jacobed25) February 15, 2023

Got all her DC scoops right 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣Not even close to correct, she’s a hack rumor writer. — Merrill Pinkard (@merrillpinkard) February 15, 2023

I’m sorry, but “triangulating my sources” is gobbledygook uttered by people who are pretending to know what journalists do — Daniel Barlow (@danielbarlow) February 15, 2023

What has she actually gotten right? She’s batting .300… on a good day🤯🥴 https://t.co/fxOBEEobz2 — Bam Bam Cam (@SaintNSinner94) February 15, 2023

No matter how much this subject is debated, it seems like DC fans will have to wait for the film’s premiere to finally uncover who is and isn’t right. Joker: Folie à Deux already has an official premiere date, and will be hitting theaters on Oct. 4, 2024.