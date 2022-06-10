‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ ending, explained

Warning: This article includes spoilers for Jurassic World: Dominion.

Jurassic World: Dominion is the third film in the Jurassic World series and the sixth film in the Jurassic Park franchise. And with the reintroduction of characters that were featured in the original trilogy, as well as new and returning characters for Jurassic World, it is understandable if you’re left puzzled by the ending — especially given the number of stories that were intertwined throughout the latest installment.

And while there is uncertainty about the future of the franchise, it is safe to say that the film did not close with a cliffhanger ending. You might say it finished on a good note for all our heroes and the dinosaurs, despite the lack of a post-credit scene. But just in case you’re still confused about how the film ended, here is an explanation of the ending of Jurassic World: Dominion.

The film ends with a monologue narrated by Claire Dearing, as the movie’s plot was driven by her research of genetic modification.

After the death of Lewis Dodgson, Biosyn becomes a protected sanctuary where the dinosaurs can safely roam free. The idea was for the sanctuary to be left alone without anyone interfering. Curiously, this was similar to past Jurassic World film endings. At the same time, dinosaurs still roamed the Earth, some co-existing with the other animals and humans.

Dr. Henry Wu was able to stop the locust infestation through his research mentioned throughout the film. He released a genetically modified locust that will attract the others that are out in the fields, eventually killing them off. This is a similar extinction plan that current scientists in the real world, according to Nature, are exploring as an alternative to insecticides.

Meanwhile, Kayla Watts was able to a new plane after her old one crash-landed in Biosyn territory when she helped Owen and Claire. She paid for the plane using the money she earned when she flew the beta to Biosyn. She painted the outside of the plane with a number two, as it was her second aircraft.

As for the main characters, the original Jurassic Park trio testified against Bioysn after they were able to prove that Dodgson was the cause of the locust epidemic. Alan and Ellie got back together as they prepare for their testimony in Washington D.C., while also seeing how the next generation was able to accept dinosaurs as part of nature — as they saw a young girl feeding a tiny dinosaur in the park. Meanwhile, Owen, Claire, and Maisie are back in their cottage safe and sound after the baby velociraptor, Beta, was returned to their mother Blue, showing that they’re no longer in danger and can resume their lives normally.

In the end, the world was able to find a way to co-exist with dinosaurs, accepting that these large and sometimes dangerous creatures will be staying on this planet. All the characters’ stories ended on a high note, and it’s now up to the filmmakers and studio heads to decide if they’d like to continue their stories.

Jurassic World: Dominion is now out in theaters.