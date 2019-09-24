New Justice League Mortal Concept Art Reveals Armie Hammer’s Batsuit

George Miller’s Justice League: Mortal is one of the great unmade DC movies, derailed in the late 2000s by the Hollywood writers strike and overlaps with Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy. Although a planned documentary about the film never came to light, we have seen a lot of concept art and behind-the-scenes stories from the production’s bold take on the Justice League, and for Batman Day last Saturday, we received a new look at Armie Hammer’s Batman suit, courtesy of designer Ryan Unicomb’s Instagram feed.

The suit design, which you can see below, is described by Unicomb as so:

“The costume was a mixture of Kevlar and chain mail with a kind-of robotic exo-skeleton under his arms, legs and back designed to help Bruce fight crime even when his body was in its most broken state. Reflective paint over the eyes and chest would catch any available light, heightening his intimidating figure in the darkness. Thick padding around the neck would make sure no blows to the neck or throat would incapacitate him during battle.”

Although the concept never came to fruition, it does tie into the suit that Armie Hammer has previously discussed when talking about Justice League: Mortal‘s Dark Knight. The art adds to glimpses we’ve previously seen of Superman and Martian Manhunter costumes from the movie, too, as well as Wonder Woman and various pieces of in-development designs. In the meantime, some of the augmented Batsuit designs, themselves influenced by Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight Returns, surfaced in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice.

It’s testament to the lasting interest in Justice League: Mortal that we’re still getting behind-the-scenes looks and talk about the film more than ten years after it was originally slated to be shot. Furthermore, many fans are still hoping that we’ll see Armie Hammer as a DC hero, with recent rumors linking him to the new Superman shortlist.

Tell us, though, what do you think of this new Batman art? As always, let us know in the comments down below.