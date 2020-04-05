New Justice League Snyder Cut Photos Tease Martian Manhunter Appearance

Just when you thought the online chatter surrounding the mythical Snyder Cut of Justice League was beginning to die down, the man himself enters the fray to get the internet buzzing once again. In hosting a livestream of Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice to celebrate the fourth anniversary of the movie’s release, Zack Snyder revealed a ton of new information about his time at the helm of the DCEU, which has only fanned the flames around his unfinished version of the team-up pic.

As well as explaining how moments in Batman V Superman were supposed to pay off in the long run, Snyder also found the time to crack a joke at Warner Bros.’ expense by saying that somebody should really have made a sequel by now. Which is a roundabout way of saying that the Justice League movie that hit theaters ultimately had very little to do with him or the footage he’d shot, despite retaining his credit as director.

On social media, Zack has been the gift that keeps on giving in regards to the Snyder Cut, and the filmmaker recently dropped some new photos that were originally set to build to the reveal of Martian Manhunter. The scene in question features Diane Lane’s Martha Kent and Amy Adams’ Lois Lane but ended up getting left on the cutting room floor. Still, you can check out the images below to see what could’ve been.

New Justice League Snyder Cut Photos Tease The Appearance Of Martian Manhunter 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

On their own, they’re not particularly exciting images, but they tie directly into storyboards that Snyder had posted previously, revealing that Martha Kent was actually Martian Manhunter in disguise all along, before changing back into his assumed human form of Harry Lennix’s Calvin Swanwick. The fact that a key member of the Justice League was cut out of the movie entirely shows how extensive Joss Whedon’s reshoots turned out to be, and maybe we’ll finally get to see the scene in full if the Snyder Cut ever sees the light of day.