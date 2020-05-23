Justice League Star Teases Martian Manhunter In The Snyder Cut

Now that the Snyder Cut of Justice League has officially shifted from being one of the most famous unseen movies ever made to the most hotly-anticipated comic book blockbuster this side of Avengers: Endgame, the conversation has well and truly shifted from whether it actually exists or not to just how much new footage the HBO Max exclusive is going to contain.

The theatrical edition of the movie is clearly the result of two very different filmmakers with distinct styles and sensibilities having their work bolted together awkwardly under the heavy hand of studio interference, and as a result there are countless half-baked or entirely abandoned plot threads present in the version that was first released that fans will be hoping to see resolved now that Zack Snyder has finally been given the go-ahead to bring his original intentions for Justice League to the masses.

One of the many subplots that was ultimately excised from the theatrical release was the introduction of fan favorite character Martian Manhunter, with Snyder previously revealing via storyboards that he was planning to have Harry Lennix’s Calvin Swanwick outed as the shape-shifting extra-terrestrial. Obviously, this has led to fans asking Lennix if we’ll get finally get to see that play out when the Snyder Cut lands on HBO Max next year, and in a recent social media exchange The Blacklist star certainly makes it look that way.

Re: Justice League and the Snyder cut… Things don't Just happen–things happen Just. pic.twitter.com/vcTD2D0Z5p — Harry J. Lennix (@HarryJLennix) May 22, 2020

😉 — Harry J. Lennix (@HarryJLennix) May 22, 2020

Based on what we know so far, with the vast majority of the information slowly trickling down through Snyder himself on social media over the last two and a half years, his cut of Justice League promises to be virtually unrecognizable from the one that under-performed at the box office while simultaneously alienating both fans and critics alike. Whether Martian Manhunter ends up playing a major role in the Snyder Cut or if it amounts to little more than a cameo, it looks as though the filmmaker will nonetheless be using some of that reported $30m to finish the effects required to bring J’onn J’onzz into live-action for the first time.