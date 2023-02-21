Kang fans pit the Conqueror’s two craziest variants against each other, and now we have to see it happen in ‘Secret Wars’

Wrning: This article contains mild spoilers for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

Kangs! Kangs! Kangs! The way the MCU is headed, it looks like pretty soon you won’t be able to throw a rock without hitting some variant or other of the 31st-century conqueror, and the closest thing Marvel has to an evil Time Lord. So, among the countless, seemingly infinite varieties of Kang the Conqueror, which pairing would serve as a set-piece action sequence for the long-looked-for Secret Wars movie scheduled to come out in 2026? We may just have found it for you.

Reddit user Harry-iamyourfather thinks he may have found the One True Pairing that will give us the most memorable scene in Marvel history since Chris Evans finally asked the Avengers to assemble. No, it’s not Rama Tut or Immortus who we met in the mid-credits scene in Quantumania. It’s not even one of Kang’s better-known variants like Iron Lad or the Scarlet Centurion.

No. It’s a kangaroo and a gorilla.

you know Kang, but have you heard of KANGAROO the Conqueror?? pic.twitter.com/VLKIKLKCY7 — Marvel Unlimited (@MarvelUnlimited) July 27, 2021

Don’t worry if you’ve never heard of them, even some of the best-read comic book readers in the world are unaware of Kangeroo the Conqueror and the KANG Gorilla. But they are absolutely real and, thanks to Kang’s mind-bending ability to manipulate timelines, they are also canon to the Marvel comics universe.

The KANG Gorilla was created when Kang Prime destroyed a future variant of his and inadvertently created two other variants, a MODOK-like version of himself, and a Grilla version (there is also another ape version of Kang from Earth 8101 — the all-apes version of Earth — known as Kong the Conqueror, naturally). Kangaroo the Conqueror hails from Earth-8311, the “funny animals” continuity that is home to Peter Porker, the Spectacular Spider-Ham.

And now, it’s up to the architects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to make this showdown to end all showdowns. As much as we’d all kind of like to see a real kangaroo and a real gorilla fight, we’d like it so much more if they were both intelligent and had access to futuristic weaponry. How could such a scenario possibly get any better — unless maybe it was the two of them becoming best friends after the fight?