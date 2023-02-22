Kang’s embarrassing ‘Quantumania’ defeat has fans convinced he’s more con artist than conqueror

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

It’s an unexpected truth that the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailers did a much better job emphasizing how intimidating and unbeatable Kang was than the movie itself. One memorable clip used in the film’s promotion saw the villain casually throwing it out there that he’s killed many Avengers before, including the God of Thunder himself, Thor. This only added to the belief that Scott Lang wasn’t going to make it out of his own battle with the bad guy alive.

Well, now that we’ve all seen the full thing, it turns out that was a load of baloney. In the end, Kang was essentially defeated by a bunch of ants, which seriously hurts his street-cred. In fact, it’s such a come-down from his claims that he once bested the Asgardian Avenger that fans are starting to worry if he’s actually more of a con man than a conqueror and has been lying about his past victories all along.

As Twitter user @drsoap8 went viral for posting, “Really loving Majors as Kang but I do not believe for a second that his a** killed Avengers like Thor after watching Quantumania.”

Really loving Majors as Kang but I do not believe for a second that his ass killed Avengers like Thor after watching Quantumania💀 — Jayden (@drsoap8) February 21, 2023

As the OP added in a follow-up tweet, the treatment of Kang in Quantumania is essentially the opposite of how well Marvel proved Thanos was a huge threat upon his proper introduction at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War, when he wiped out half of the surviving Asgardians, killed both Heimdall and Loki, and trounced the Hulk. Kang, meanwhile, couldn’t take some ants. Like the tweeter says, despite Jonathan Majors’ performance, this isn’t the multiverse-shaking start for Kang that we envisioned.

Still, at least the studio has got time to fix this, either in Loki season two or in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, before his epic arc concludes with Secret Wars. But, for now, we’re not sure Kang managing to gore Thor is really part of Marvel lore.