Karen Gillan may have only shaved her head for the first Guardians of the Galaxy before opting to go the standard bald cap route for her subsequent appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which makes sense from a career perspective when it’s a lot easier and more convincing to cover up your hair than rapidly grow it back, but getting into character for Nebula is still far from a walk in the park.

After all, we’re talking about a blue alien with multiple cybernetic enhancements, so there’s still hours of work required before the actress even sets foot on the set of whichever comic book blockbuster she’s got lined up next. Having wrapped Thor: Love and Thunder earlier this year, Gillan is in the midst of preparing for James Gunn’s hotly-anticipated Guardians threequel, and as you can see below, the head and torso molds are being taken already despite the fact the movie isn’t set to start shooting for at least another few months.

Karen Gillan Returns To The Makeup Chair In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 BTS Photos 1 of 5

Of course, it makes complete sense for the crew to be ahead of the game by the time cameras start rolling, and based on his recent comments, you can guarantee that Gillan’s co-star Dave Bautista is hardly going to be thrilled at the prospect of being encased in plaster when it’s his turn to get into the makeup chair.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 isn’t coming to theaters until May 2023, but at least we’ll be seeing the gang of intergalactic misfits next summer when they pitch up to lend support to Chris Hemsworth’s Odinson in Love and Thunder. It looks to be the end of the line for the current iteration of the team as well, so they’ll be hoping to go out with a bang.