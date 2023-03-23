Keanu Reeves reveals the unsurprising physical cost of being John Wick

Keanu Reeves recently unveiled the grueling circumstances the cast and crew encountered when shooting an action film, particularly John Wick 4.

The franchise’s overall premise follows the series of events that occurred in John Wick’s life. In John Wick, Reeves portrays the role of the former assassin that is forced to return to his life of crime after the unexpected passing of his wife, getting attacked and robbed by a group of gangsters. With the movie’s fourth installment slated to make its theatrical debut this week, the actor disclosed in an interview with Comic Book the process it took to create John Wick 4.

During the discussion, which took place at a press conference for the upcoming project, Reeves revealed that with the increase of action stunts for this movie, he and others had suffered some form of injury.

“Well, I mean, everyone is pretty tired – but it’s the best kind of tired. It’s like you climbed a mountain, now you’re resting; like you finished the game and you won. So in terms of accidents: I made a mistake once, I cut a gentleman’s head open. So that really f–g sucked (excuse my language). But other than that, oh, one guy got hit by a car. He was in the car, so he had to go to the hospital, but he was okay.”

Later, Reeves explained that despite the accidents that happened on set, he appreciated that everyone from the cast and crew was “watching out” for one another.

“All of this to say: that you do have to take care. But it’s great that everyone [on set] is watching out for each other. So there’s some bruising and aches and pains, but [imitates official PSA announcement] ‘No humans were harmed in the filming of this motion picture!'”

Since the premiere of the John Wick franchise back in 2014, the films have received rave reviews from fans and critics alike. In addition to the positive responses, it has also generated over $584 million worldwide. With the upcoming release of John Wick 4, news outlets report that this project could make up to $115 million this weekend upon its debut.

John Wick 4 is set to premiere in theaters on March 24.