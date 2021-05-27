Kraven The Hunter Rumored For Spider-Man: No Way Home Cameo

Shortly after Spider-Man: Far From Home was released, Jon Watts revealed that he’d love to have Kraven the Hunter show up as the villain in the third installment. That was the direction everyone assumed things were heading in, too, until it was confirmed that the project now known as No Way Home was going to rely heavily on the multiverse to power its narrative.

In the interim, Sony announced a solo movie for Sergei Kravinoff as part of the studio’s own shared Marvel universe with Triple Frontier‘s J.C. Chandor set to direct. Plenty of names were linked to the title role including Keanu Reeves, Adam Driver and Karl Urban, but it was announced yesterday that former MCU alumni Aaron Taylor-Johnson had been cast as the fearsome big game hunter.

However, a new rumor claims that Kraven will be showing up in No Way Home nonetheless, although it’s best to take it with a pinch of salt for a couple of major reasons. For one thing, shooting on Tom Holland’s third solo outing wrapped over two months ago and Taylor-Johnson was only hired yesterday, while the report in question can’t confirm whether or not the Godzilla star will even be playing the role in the web-slinging threequel.

While there’s still a chance that Spider-Man: No Way Home could undergo some reshoots, which typically tend to be built into the schedule of any big blockbuster months after principal photography ends, we’ve already seen upwards of a dozen villains rumored for the film with only two nailed on to appear so far, so adding Kraven in at such a late stage feels like a bit of a long shot.