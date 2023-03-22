Latest DC News: Dwayne Johnson snubs Zachary Levi as fans speculate on the death and rebirth of the DCU

Dwayne Johnson just can’t seem to shake the bad press around Black Adam. After learning of his abrasive behavior and outlandish bids for control of the creative process, many fans came to see the popular actor a little differently. The hits just keep coming with fresh news that the star actually banned Zachary Levi from appearing in a cameo during the post credit scene of Black Adam.

For his part, Levi doesn’t seem too concerned with the row, or the DCU anymore. The Shazam! actor reached out to Neil Druckman — creator of HBO’s The Last of Us — and asked for a spot in the second season, a move some fans saw as a desperate plea from a potentially unemployed actor. On the other hand, his co-star, Rachel Zegler, isn’t ready to let go of Anthea. The Shazam! Fury of the Gods actress would very much like to see a reprisal of the Titan, who just made her feel “really cool.”

Meanwhile, fans are desperate for any news concerning the future of the DCU, with many actively trying to push Warner Bros. studios to follow through with projects the company promised years ago. A potential Nightwing film has been on the docket since 2017 and fans are ready for the original Robin to get his day in the sun.

And finally, while some fans petition for characters, others are still dreaming of what the DCU could have been. Reddit users took to the forum to discuss how they can clean up the current canon for their own use, but the lack of material makes it more than a little difficult.

Dwayne Johnson burns DCU fans yet again with his “main character” syndrome

Dawyne Johnson has reinvigorated fan frustration with a new revelation. Not only did the actor refuse to make a cameo during DC’s newest flop Shazam! Fury of the Gods, he also banned Shazam star, Zachary Levi, from appearing in Black Adam.

Johnson was initially viewed as a valuable addition to the DCU, one that might even save the floundering franchise, but the movie bombed at the box office. Following a slew of terrible reviews, more information about Johnson’s prima-donna demands sunk public opinion even more, and the star has been reduced to the fandom’s favorite punching bag.

Zachary Levi joins the rest of us wishing to be a part of The Last of Us

Zachary Levi took to Twitter this week to throw in his hat for the casting of The Last of Us season 2. The actor gushed over the HBO drama, proclaiming his love for the series since playing the first game and asking Neil Druckman, the series creative visionary, to consider his application.

Levi’s fans quickly rallied behind his appearance on the show, while plenty of others called out what they perceived as the star “begging.” The actor has said some controversial things in the past, and plenty of users dragged him for his antivaxx views as well as his open support for anti-trans celebrities, chastising him for trying to join a series that so staunchly supports the LGBTQIA+ community.

Rachel Zegler isn’t ready to say goodbye to Anthea

Rachel Zegler — star of Shazam! Fury of the Gods — isn’t ready to part with Anthea just yet. Her time as the character was way too cool to simply let her go, and the actress hopes that she may serve the DCU in the future. While director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran have all but dashed fans’ hope, the surprise return of Gal Gadot during Shazam could be just enough to keep the dream alive. Despite the lackluster performance at the box office, the star is still hopeful of Anthea’s future and has taken to Twitter to deride the “senselessly mean” response to her latest flick.

Fans are ready to let Chris Mckay helm a Nightwing movie

Lego Movie director and longtime Nightwing fan Chris Mckay is hoping to break into James Gunn’s DCU with a movie highlighting the former Robin. Warner Bros. has been suspiciously quiet about the whole affair, angering some fans who see the movie’s potential. A Nightwing film has allegedly been in the works since 2017, and under pressure to influence producers in the right direction.

Fans are optimistic that Gunn’s apparent creative control over the new DCU will help reignite the potential in the properties by allowing new directors to innovate and take the franchises new directions. But for now, Gunn’s silence is making Dick Greyson stans nervous.

Longtime DCU fans are still trying to help the franchise untangle its messy storylines

One Reddit user took to the forum to try and help right some timeline wrongs in the DCU. User GoodTimeGangsta had to do some professional-grade contortionism to figure out how Birds of Prey worked into the overall timeline DC has established so far. With Batman more than willing to end any good time with a brief trip to the hospital, his lack of appearance can mean only one thing, the Bat is already gone.

Using information left over from the Snyderverse, they pinpointed the only time that made sense for the film, just after the intended Justice League movie. Rumor had it that Batman would meet his end during one of the proposed films, and with all the shenanigans pulled by Harley and her girls during Birds of Prey, we have to agree that the only way to avoid spoiling the fun would be to show Batman’s untimely demise. It doesn’t answer the other question, however, as to why one of his many protégés didn’t take up the mantle.