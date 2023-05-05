Hello Disney fans! Today is officially Star Wars Day —or May the Fourth if you prefer— and fittingly, it’s a big day for media set in space.

While news is relatively quiet regarding the Mouse’s lawsuit against Ron DeSantis, Star Wars fans are celebrating all things from a galaxy far away today as Carrie Fisher is finally awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. After some initial bad reviews, the MCU might finally be getting some good reactions from fans as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters today and we get our first look at both Loki season two and Ke Huy Quan’s MCU debut.

That’s right Jedis, it’s a rare day of entirely good news in the House of Mouse; so hold tight to your lightsabers as we bring you up to (light) speed on all things Disney.

Carrie Fisher gets some much-deserved recognition from Hollywood this Star Wars Day

Billie Lourd with Carrie Fisher’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. pic.twitter.com/F5OZQhPxRg — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 4, 2023

Always our Princess Leia, Carrie Fisher was posthumously awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier today, an honor her daughter Billie Lourd accepted on her mother’s behalf. Lourd celebrated by throwing glitter (Mom’s favorite) on her mother’s new star after sharing, “My mom used to say you weren’t actually famous until you became a Pez dispenser; well, people eat candy out of her neck every day. I say you aren’t actually famous until you get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. My mom is a double-whammy — a Pez dispenser and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame now. Mama, you’ve made it.”

While Fisher’s siblings were notably absent from the ceremony (via Variety, Lourd explained she chose not to invite them to the ceremony after they capitalized on her mother’s death), her costar Mark Hamill gave a touching speech about his friend and movie sister. “She was so charming, so funny, so adorable, so wise beyond her years. I just couldn’t believe it,” Hamil said of his first meeting Fisher on the set of Star Wars. “Today, May the Fourth be Carrie Frances Fisher Day.” We couldn’t have said it better ourselves.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 zooms into theaters, potentially breaking the Phase Five curse

11 years ago I had a meeting with Marvel Studios about the possibility of doing a Guardians of the Galaxy movie. I remember driving home & thinking I didn't want to make a movie LIKE Star Wars, but a movie that made people FEEL like Star Wars made me feel as a kid. Outlandish… pic.twitter.com/xiCnJOTf7c — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 4, 2023

This Star Wars Day, the third and final installment in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy hit theaters and early reviews are already rolling in. After initial reviews were less than favorable, it appears those poor reviews were indeed the work of review-bombing trolls as reviews continue to trend upwards as more head to theaters to watch the film. The movie just came out today so it’s too early to say for certain but Guardians Vol. 3 is already being hailed as a return to form after films like Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania were deemed lackluster by fans and critics.

James Gunn releasing Guardians Vol. 3 on Star Wars Day is intentional; the director and DC Studios CEO shared on Twitter that Star Wars was and continues to be a huge inspiration for the Guardians films. Gunn explained that Star Wars motivated him to make a movie trilogy just as magical — in his own words, “I didn’t want to make a movie LIKE Star Wars, but a movie that made people FEEL like Star Wars made me feel as a kid.” It’s a lofty goal, but as fans continue to react positively to the end of the trilogy, we think he just might have pulled it off.

Newly revealed artwork gives us a first look at Loki Season Two and Ke Huy Quan’s character

New promotional art of Loki, Agent Mobius, Miss Minutes & the TVA for ‘LOKI’ S2! 🎨 pic.twitter.com/mjdGCXBH4p — Deadpool Updates (@DeadpoolUpdate) May 4, 2023

The Disney Plus series Loki will be returning for a second season (though perhaps sans Jonathan Majors as Khan) later this year and we just got an official first look. Amazon France recently released new images as part of some merchandise related to the show and the refreshingly vintage artwork has definitely piqued our interest in the new season. The new artwork has a bit of a propaganda vibe going for it, making us wonder if the plot might revolve around corruption in the TVA (Time Variance Authority).

The artwork gives us some insight as to what Ke Huy Quan’s character will look like in the new season. The Oscar winner (we just love to say it) will play a TVA archivist who goes by the name Ouroborus and will help hunt down all the Kang variants causing havoc in the multiverse. Quan will be joining a star-studded cast; in addition to Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Owen Wilson, Eugene Cordero, and Wunmi Mosaku will star in season two.

That’s all we have for you today Siths and Jedis. Stay cool and as always, but especially today, May the Fourth be with you.