Latest Fantasy News: Excitement around the new ‘Percy Jackson’ ramps up as the ‘Warrior Nun’ showrunner eyes a future in ‘Star Wars’

The fresh attempt at Gen-Z’s Harry Potter will be upon us in no time, and it looks to actually do the Percy Jackson books justice.

Unlike the first adaptation, Percy Jackson and the Olympians looks like a worthy attempt to bring the story to a fresh medium. Fans of the book series are following every fresh development with bated breath, as they await the fantasy show’s late 2023 release.

Far fewer questions currently surround James Cameron’s Avatar series, if only because we know so little. There are several more films planned — that’s for certain — but what they’ll cover and who they’ll follow is largely still up for debate. Plenty of fan theories claim to understand Cameron’s vision, with some boasting belief that future flicks will largely follow Jake and Neytiri’s children. There are quite a few to choose from, should these rumors prove to be true, and several present thrilling opportunities for Avatar 3, or 4, or even 5.

Then there’s the release of a fresh Castlevania series, which comes at the perfect time, allowing fans of the highly-rated original to enjoy another blood-soaked adventure just as spooky season begins. The series boasts a number of staggeringly powerful characters, some of whom might even give the likes of Howl from Howl’s Moving Castle a run for his money.

Fans get amped for a new chance to enjoy Percy Jackson

Photo via Disney Plus

The first adaptation of Percy Jackson was a letdown, to say the least, so many fans are eyeing the franchise’s second attempt — this time at the hands of Disney Plus — with hesitation. Thus far, teasers for the series are raising hopes, but good trailers don’t always mean good content.

Until we set sights on the series for ourselves, however, we’ll assume the best. We’re looking forward to the show’s late 2023 release, and to its introduction of a largely unknown cast in its title roles. Percy is still nice and young when the series starts out, which leaves us with plenty of time — assuming Disney Plus’ adaptation goes well — to watch the character learn and grow.

Now let’s just hope Disney doesn’t mess it up.

A look at the future of James Cameron’s Avatar franchise

Image via Avatar: The Way of Water

We already know that James Cameron is far from finished with the Avatar series, so buckle up for another decade of visually stunning releases. As fans of the first two films look ahead to the future of the series, they’re anticipating a shift in character focus. The first film oriented itself around Jake and Neytiri, and the second shifted focus to include the couple’s kids, which leads many viewers to believe that future films will exclusively follow the youth of the expanding clan.

Warrior Nun’s Simon Barry considers a Star Wars future

Photo via Netflix

He’s not likely to actually attain the coveted promotion, but the show runner behind Netflix’s canceled (and later renewed, but not by Netflix) Warrior Nun is ready and willing to enter the Star Wars universe. He pitched himself as a potential pick for future Star Wars directors and quickly spurred widespread chatter, as people dreamed up the possibility of Warrior Nun with lightsabers. Now that sounds like a dream come true.

Howl’s Moving Castle is still a favorite, nearly 20 years on

Image via Studio Ghibli

A few utterly iconic anime movies persist as shining examples of all the medium is capable of, and Howl’s Moving Castle is inarguably among their ranks. The film is iconic, even among non-anime fans, and still holds up spectacularly nearly 20 years later. One question that may stump newcomers, however, has to do with Sophie’s ever-changing age — just why does she fluctuate so often between old and young, and what’s the impacting reason behind it?

Some insanely strong characters are featured in Castlevania

Image via Konami

Castlevania: Nocturne dropped on Netflix this week, finally diving back into the bloodsoaked world after an agonizing wait of more than five years. The new season introduces some new characters alongside several long standing favorites, but only a few can stand up to the bafflingly powerful characters already dominating the deadly world.