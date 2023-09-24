‘Warrior Nun’ showrunner ready and willing to become the next name chewed up and prospectively spat out by the ‘Star Wars’ machine

We'd love to see it, but the Disney era's track record is less than encouraging.

Not to get too pessimistic right off the bat, but it would be entirely fair to state the number of writers and filmmakers to have been attached or announced to Star Wars projects during the Disney era dramatically outweighs those who ended up with their names credited on a fully-fledged project.

Guillermo del Toro very recently confirmed that he was one of them, and that’s barely even the tip of an iceberg that could sink the Titanic and the Millennium Falcon at the same time. However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t a slew of names in Hollywood who’d love a crack at a galaxy far, far away, and we can now add lifelong fan and Warrior Nun showrunner Simon Barry to the list.

Screengrab Via Disney Plus

Obviously, anybody in their right mind would love nothing more than to see the mastermind behind the beloved former Netflix series – the second season of which still ranks as the streaming service’s top-rated run of live-action television ever on Rotten Tomatoes – tackle one of the biggest IPs in the business. Warrior Nun with lightsabers? Signed, sealed, delivered, and sold; we’re all in.

Conversely, del Toro, Justin Simien, Michael Arndt, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Colin Trevorrow, Derek Connolly, Josh Trank, David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Patty Jenkins, Stuart Beattie, Stephen Daldry, Hossein Amini, J.D. Dillard, Stephen Schiff, Justin Simien, and even Kevin Feige might like to have a word, because even being granted access to Star Wars is a million miles away from a guarantee that it’ll lead to anything tangible.

Fingers crossed, though, because we’d love to see it.