Latest Fantasy News: Finally, we have a trailer for ‘Shadow and Bone’ season 2

A distraction from the unceasing debate about J.K. Rowling and Hogwarts Legacy finally arrived today in the form of a teaser for season two of Shadow and Bone.

The Netflix adaptation of Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse is set to air its next season in mid-March, and fans couldn’t be more excited for more of Alina, Mal, and the Crows. The trailer introduces several new faces and teases some major changes in the show’s upcoming season.

Honor Among Thieves is likewise highly anticipated by fantasy fans of all ages who are eagerly looking forward to an absolutely stacked March. Shadow and Bone can be enjoyed on those living room screens, but the cast of the Dungeons and Dragons film are imploring viewers to witness the film in theaters, on the biggest screen possible.

Rowling is still stirring up plenty of debate, of course, as the author takes flak for her latest tactic. She’s started wielding the law against her detractors, but U.S. allies were quick to utilize the First Amendment as a barrier against her efforts.

Another controversial figure is likewise pulling attention from unproblematic properties, as Wednesday’s Percy Hynes White once again slinks into conversations. A petition aiming to save the actor’s various roles didn’t go over well with fans, who were quick to point out the laundry list of accusations White currently faces.

Fans are not about to forgive Percy Hynes White

Photo via FOX/Marvel Television

Celebrity status is no longer enough to protect people from the consequences of their actions, as a number of once-popular actors and actresses have learned over the last few years. The latest name poised for the chopping block is Wednesday’s Percy Hynes White, who faces a range of accusations. A petition aiming to save White’s various roles didn’t go over well with fans, who quickly pushed back against attempts to see the actor return for Wednesday’s second season.

Americans use the First Amendment against J.K. Rowling

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights

J.K. Rowling is pushing back against her detractors online, in some cases even leaning on the law to silence backlash. She’s already hit at least one UK naysayer with an alleged lawsuit — all over a tweet — and Americans are not having it. UK libel laws may allow for Rowling to silence her critics, but in the U.S. the First Amendment protects speech, and allows American users to say pretty much whatever they want. They’re taking full advantage of that right, and raising the heat on Rowling in the process.

The Honor Among Thieves cast wants you to see the film in theaters

Photo via Paramount Pictures/YouTube

Most movies are at their best in theaters, viewed on a massive screen with a good tub of popcorn and some friends at your side. The era of streaming has changed things somewhat, as some viewers choose the comfort of their couches over a crowded theater. Despite the allure of a home viewing, the Honor Among Thieves cast is encouraging viewers to enjoy the film in theaters, because “the bigger the screen the better.”

The Shadow and Bone season two trailer introduces Nikolai and Wylan

Photo via Timea Saghy/Netflix

Fans of Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse finally got a fresh glimpse at what to expect via the official season two trailer. The glimpse into the Netflix series’ second season introduced viewers to several incoming characters — including Nikolai and Wylan — and teased a ramping up of the conflict between the Darkling and our ragged team of heroes.