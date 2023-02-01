Latest Fantasy News: ‘One Piece’ fans have notes for the live-action team as the original ‘Harry Potter’ cast make their thoughts on J.K. Rowling clear

Some adaptations fare far better than others.

The vast majority of anime adaptations fall entirely flat, as studios brazenly alter source material and utterly fail to capture the purpose of the original story, but not every live-action attempt is doomed. Efforts like HBO’s The Last of Us showcase that a good story can be adapted well, so long as it has a strong team behind it. Even as video games start to get the adaptations they deserve, however, anime continues to hit roadblocks with each new live-action effort.

With this at the forefront of their minds, anime fans are already writing off an upcoming adaptation of One Piece. They’re nitpicking minor details from a recently-released poster, and using these as proof that the adaptation will fall flat.

A far more popular fantasy adaptation maintains a passionate fanbase, despite the controversy surrounding its creator. J.K. Rowling’s presence continues to cast a shadow over the Harry Potter franchise, and even the show’s stars are stepping up to push back against her transphobic rhetoric.

One Piece fans are already leery of the live-action adaptation

Image via Netflix

HBO’s The Last of Us is changing the game, when it comes to adaptations, but years of precedent make most video game and book fans leery of live-action attempts. One Piece is the latest in a slew of popular anime to get the live-action treatment, and fans are already picking apart early posters for the series. Sanji’s shoulders might not matter to some fans, but they are a vital detail for others.

Rupert Grint made his opinions on Rowling known years ago

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley across eight Harry Potter films, spoke up against J.K. Rowling’s trans-exclusionary worldview back in 2020, when controversy first struck. He released a statement, in the wake of Rowling’s anti-trans proclamations, stating that “trans women are women. Trans men are men,” and declaring “we should all be entitled to live with love and without judgement.”

Daniel Radcliffe is likewise clear in his disagreement

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Daniel Radcliffe, who starred as Harry Potter alongside Grint’s Ron Weasley, was likewise quick to push back against Rowling’s statements. While he was careful to avoid the appearance of a feud between himself and Rowling, Radcliffe was clear in his assertion that he stands with the trans community. He stood behind a similar sentiment to Grint, emphasizing that “Transgender women are women,” and stressing that “any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations.”

Emma Watson isn’t mincing words either

Hermione in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows

The Harry Potter world’s Hermione Granger was far less careful in her approach to disagreeing with Rowling. While Radcliffe was careful to avoid the appearance of in-fighting, Watson was unequivocal in her disagreement with the once-popular author. She declared, in a 2020 message to her followers, that trans people “deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are.”