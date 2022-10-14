Latest Horror News: An intriguing Blumhouse crossover is teased while ‘Halloween Ends’ could be a complete disappointment

Welcome back, gore lovers, to another daily roundup of the latest eye-watering news in the realm of horror. So far, the loaded content over the last two weeks has undoubtedly enthralled genre junkies, but we’re certainly nowhere near the end of spooky season — with various updates still shuffling in, much to the delight of us all. In the latest collection of headline-inducing news, a possible crossover between two Blumhouse films has the capability of highlighting next year’s Halloween season. On the other side of the spectrum, fans are understandably worried that Halloween Ends might boast a disappointing conclusion to the horror franchise.

So, purchase those last-minute Halloween Ends tickets (but be warned), and settle in as we tour the newest bulletins in the ever-changing genre.

Halloween Ends‘ fans are overwhelmingly concerned that the ‘end’ is going to disappointment

With Halloween Ends scheduled for official release in theaters and on Peacock tomorrow, genre diehards are understandably growing concerned about a recent issue in the fandom. The issue in question relates to the review embargo placed on the upcoming horror film, which has only just been lifted recently — and that certainly isn’t a great sign for the David Gordon Green vehicle. In past instances, a review embargo being lifted this close to the movie’s actual release typically spells disaster for the film as a whole. And with a project as anticipated as this one, there’s bound to be a slew of franchise veterans that will blow the situation completely out of the water. Or… they could be absolutely right. It appears that only time will tell.

A lackluster franchise sequel is remarkably earning significant praise despite its flaws

In the ever-popular horror genre, it’s never a surprise when a legacy sequel fails to match the hype and success of a franchise original. And while David Gordon Green’s Halloween (2018) and Marcus Nispel’s Friday the 13th (2009) are considered to be needles in the proverbial haystack, director David Blue Garcia, unfortunately, missed the mark slightly with Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) — which serves as a direct sequel to Tobe Hooper’s 1974 masterpiece. Upon its release on Netflix earlier this year, the horror project was unapologetically panned by a variety of critics. Yet, horror fanatics on Reddit have maintained a common theory that despite its glaring flaws, the follow-up film was not as disastrous as critics tried to make it.

A hinted Blumhouse crossover is already putting smiles on many faces

Without a doubt, Blumhouse is one of the hottest production houses in the world of cinematic horror — and a brand-new crossover tease is already leaving fans on the edge of their seats. Paranormal Activity 2 writer Christopher Landon is the culprit teasing this aforementioned overlap, whose work also includes directing horror films like Happy Death Day 2U and Freaky, both of which have been considered cult classics amongst genre diehards. In the latest tease, Landon posted a photo via his official Twitter account, which showcases himself with Freaky star Kathryn Newton and Happy Death Day star Jessica Rothe. Landon playfully captioned the image with a cryptic message, seemingly raising fans’ hopes for a future crossover between the director and both stars.

Catch you back here, tomorrow, Halloween mavens, for a delicious Friday roundup.