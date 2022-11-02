Latest Horror News: Brie Larson goes face-to-face with a terrifying slasher villain as Ethan Hawke dons an iconic Halloween look

In a somber state of news, the mystical sensation surrounding Halloween is dwindling down, as the spooky season closes out and the holiday season is quickly ushered in. But before Mariah Carey and her karaoke-esque Christmas anthem fully take over, it’s important to announce that there is still plenty of news to be reported in the spooky realm — which includes another daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered! The last 24 hours have definitely brought the spine-tingling season to its spooktacular peak, with Marvel icon Brie Larson coming face-to-face with a legendary genre villain while Ethan Hawke sported an iconic horror look for Halloween.

So, before you grab that box of Christmas decorations from the basement, join us at WGTC as we unfold the latest updates in horrorland.

Brie Larson comes face-to-face with the immortal Michael Myers

Photo by Laurent Viteur/Getty Images

MCU superstar Brie Larson is certainly not shy when it comes to rolling out some jaw-dropping Halloween costumes, and Larson’s attire for 2022 is not going to be any different. In a recent selfie, Larson crosses paths with classic Halloween villain Michael Myers in a local Party City store, where Myers follows along closely behind Larson — who appears to be dressed as iconic final girl Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis). If Larson was actually dressed up as Strode, then it makes perfect sense as to why someone dressed up like Myers would follow her around the store. Now all we need is Larson in a horror movie!

Horror fanatics are showering praise for a mind-boggling extravaganza

Image via Lionsgate

Amongst a slew of modern possession films that have generated heaps of popularity, The Autopsy of Jane Doe rings in as one of the hottest films in the sub-genre. With vibrant performances like Brian Cox and Emilie Hirsch, the 2016 supernatural gem unveils a horrifying tale that includes a secretive autopsy and an entire umbrella of dark secrets. And if the overwhelming support from critics wasn’t enough, the overabundance of praise from horror Redditors will surely do the trick, as the film is currently receiving tons of worship in numerous thought-provoking threads on the platform. With that being said, it’s certainly hard to argue that the horror feature is one of the best in modern years.

Ethan Hawke’s Halloween costume is up for ‘grabs’ as one of the best

Image via Blumhouse Productions

While other celebrities were dressing as “sexy” versions of things that should otherwise not be considered sexy at all, horror icon Ethan Hawke took it upon himself to dress up as his memorable character from The Black Phone. In the horror feature, which was released earlier this year, Hawke portrays The Grabber — a sinister child kidnapper who preys upon the weaknesses of his young victims. And while genre diehards have been pining for a potential prequel that will explain The Grabber’s origins, Hawke decided to celebrate the villain for what he is and recreate the popular ensemble for this year’s spooky season. That’s definitely true dedication to one’s character.

Catch you back here tomorrow, Halloween heathens, for a Hump Day horror roundup!