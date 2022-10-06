Latest Horror News: Jamie Lee Curtis teases future ‘Halloween’ movies as fans wonder if horror will ever get a multiverse

Settle in, October lovers — because your daily roundup of horror news is finally here and waiting to be celebrated. Now, we certainly don’t want to toot our own horn here at We Got This Covered, but this bloody helping of spooktacular news is sure to have you hiding underneath the covers while simultaneously begging for more. The last 24 hours have certainly been interesting for the spine-tingling catalog, with Halloween Ends star Jamie Lee Curtis teasing that future films in the long-standing horror franchise could be on the horizon while diehards entertain the idea of the genre receiving its own multiverse.

So, be sure to ignore that large section of Christmas decorations in your local Target, at least for the time being, and follow along as we dissect the latest updates in the horror world.

Jamie Lee Curtis hints that the ‘end’ might not actually be near

Image via Universal Pictures

At long last, the bone-chilling wait is almost over, as Halloween Ends is expected to slash its way into theaters next Friday. As such, the bittersweet conclusion to David Gordon Green’s masterful trilogy has been believed, by many people, to mark the final appearance of Michael Myers. However, franchise legend Jamie Lee Curtis has chosen to reiterate that franchise stans should “never say never” when it comes to the future of Halloween. In a recent interview, Curtis shed light on the upcoming film by stating that the future of Halloween might never truly be “over,” and that Ends might not actually be the end, after all.

One of horror’s highest-rated 2022 flicks is also highest-hated

Image via A24

Without question, Alex Garland’s Men immediately caused a split between horror fans upon its controversial release. And while the film was acclaimed by some for its jaw-dropping special effects and inclusion of the popular body horror sub-genre, the majority of horror fans, especially on Reddit, have criticized the movie for its “repetitive” narrative, ridiculous runtime, and the fact that the feature isn’t as “deep” as it strangely tried to be. Nevertheless, A24’s feature belongs in must-watch horror content for the year, if not for the simple fact that it is the film equivalent of an acid trip.

Will horror ever receive an MCU-like multiverse?

Images via the Official Movie Database

An MCU-like horror multiverse where multiple genre villains battle for supremacy? Sign us up. Amongst the recent news in horror, perhaps the most intriguing headline is the opportunity for a horror explosion to happen in the canon verse — and a colossal multiverse sounds like a great place to start. Over the last few years, genre veterans have been campaigning for production house Blumhouse to pull the trigger on an open multiverse in the spooky catalog — although no news has been confirmed. Still, the idea is undoubtedly enough to keep the chatter going, and fans surely won’t stop the hype around the achievable concept.

We'll see you back here tomorrow, Laurie Strode defenders, for your daily roundup of horror data.