Latest Horror News: ‘Scream’ inspires another iconic horror franchise to receive a sequel as ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ shatters box-office expectations

Yes, it's only Monday, but with an assortment of information about genre goodies being revealed and released today, then it almost feels like Christmas rather than a seemingly-normal Monday. And seeing as the majority of these revelations are here to spark up anticipation in the spooktacular genre, then it's only fair that all will be explored in today's daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered. Over the last 24 hours or so, a memorable horror franchise sets its sights on a rebranded sequel as a pair of blood-thirsty cartoon characters help to boost the success of a recent genre project.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is out for more than just blood

Much like Skinamarink earlier this year, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is the latest eerie venture to slaughter box-office expectations and recoup its budget more than 70 times over. It’s no big surprise, honestly, seeing as horror stans immediately expressed interest in the project the second that it was announced. Of course, the attention was unsurprisingly at an all-time high when the mind-melting trailer and eerie poster dropped — which only further engaged in genre diehards. All of this resulted in the movie becoming a sleeper hit at the box office, with the project rapidly approaching the $1 million mark. And with Disney staple Bambi set to receive the same treatment, the trend of beloved characters turning sinister is on the rise.

The success of Scream has inspired the return of an iconic horror franchise

After long-standing franchises like Scream and Halloween made triumphant returns, notable series I Know What You Did Last Summer is looking to follow in similar footsteps — with a fresh-faced sequel now reportedly in the works. And while the confirmation alone has been enough to engage genre fanatics, the revelation of Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt possibly returning for another sequel is the cherry on top of the scary sundae. For now, however, no release date or further plot information has been released, but the excitement is still as rampant as ever.

The Exorcist sequel adds another intriguing cast member

Back in the ‘70s, The Exorcist successfully terrified audiences with its out-of-this-world concept and haunting moments. Flash forward 50 years, and Halloween Ends director David Gordon Green has set his sights fully on a sequel to the ‘73 original. Along the way, Green has enlisted a handful of intriguing cast members — all the way from Leslie Odom Jr. to newcomer Olivia Marcum. In doing so, Green continues to increase interest in the upcoming project and give off a particular horror vibe that will undoubtedly leave viewers in shambles. Bring on October!

