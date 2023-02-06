‘The Exorcist’ sequel casts ‘Matilda’ star, giving us the crossover we never knew we needed

One of the biggest talks exploding within the shadows of the horror community has to do with filmmaker David Gordon Green’s The Exorcist sequel — which is already slated for an October release later this year. So far, the much-anticipated sequel has enlisted the acting prowess of Glass Onion star Leslie Odom Jr. and the directing expertise of Green, who recently helmed the rebooted Halloween trilogy. And now, the upcoming horror extravaganza has recruited another unexpected star to join the fearful fun — and that would be actress Olivia Marcum.

Earlier today, Deadline officially announced that Marcum, who portrayed Matilda in Matilda The Musical, is the latest performer attached to the bone-chilling installment. Aside from her work as Matilda, the upcoming follow-up is set to be Marcum’s first major horror feature — where she will be joining the cast alongside Odom Jr., Black Panther star Lidya Jewett, and The Exorcist veteran Ellen Burstyn.

Very little information regarding the aforementioned sequel has been released thus far, but Green himself did reveal that the horror film will serve as a direct sequel to William Friedkin’s iconic 1973 original. Interestingly enough, however, it has previously been reported that Friedkin will have no creative power over the newest installment — despite originally bringing the story to life on the big screen.

Despite the film boasting a parade of newcomers and failing to borrow inspiration from the franchise’s original director, horror stans are more than amped up to witness Green’s project reach fruition. And the fact that the movie is expected to release on a Friday the 13th makes it all that much better.

The Exorcist sequel is expected to terrify audiences starting on October 13, 2023.