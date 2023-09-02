Latest Horror News: Taylor Swift spooks ‘The Exorcist: Believer’ from its OG release date as a blood-caked trilogy entry prepares to re-release in theaters

Yes, at last — the most exciting time of the year is slowly creeping up on us all! That’s right, ladies and germs — the spooky season is just in the rearview mirror as megastores such as Home Depot and Spirit Halloween begin unfolding a red carpet full of spooky goodies. As a result of pumpkin spice returning and a crisp, autumn chill slithering down our backs, it’s time for the genre’s latest updates to be picked apart in today’s weekly horror roundup right here at We Got This Covered. From pop superstar Taylor Swift spooking the upcoming Exorcist sequel to a blood-stained trilogy entry heading back to theaters, there’s much to be examined in today’s roundup.

So, before you start shopping through online catalogs for the perfect Halloween pop-up for the front yard, feast your eyes on the latest updates in the horror realm.

Terrifier 2 is set for a theatrical re-release to close out the Halloween season

Image via Dark Age Cinema

There’s absolutely no denying that the Halloween season is one of the spookiest times of the year, so what better way to close it all out with the re-release of slasher spectacle Terrifier 2? Initially released in October of last year, Damien Leone’s blood-caked extravaganza resulted in audiences fainting and vomiting in theaters. But despite the overabundance of gore and violence depicted, the horror flick became one of the most popular of the last decade and built an ever-present following in the genre.

Image via Blumhouse Productions

Yesterday, it was promptly announced that an upcoming movie based on Taylor Swift’s Eras tour would be released on Friday, Oct. 13. However, it’s worth noting that the horror feature The Exorcist: Believer was originally supposed to release in theaters on that exact day — but not anymore. Announced last night, the release date for the Exorcist sequel had been bumped up to a week earlier so that both movies don’t end up pulling another Barbenheimer and release on the same day. It’s an Exorswift no more!

Home Depot gets called out for its ridiculous Sinister knock-off decoration

Image via Blumhouse

Without a doubt, Sinister has stood the test of time as one of the most eerie and twisted horror movies of all time. And when you present a villain as terrifying and haunting as Bughuul, that hardly comes as a huge surprise. But as horrifying as Bughuul is, what’s even scarier is that Home Depot attempted to pull off a knock-off decoration of the horror monster and actually got called out for it all. Plus, the entire situation is extremely hilarious when you remember that Bughuul is not considered as “The Boogeyman” in horror.

Slither back here next Friday, Bughuul supporters, for a fresh-faced horror roundup.