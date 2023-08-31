Step aside, Barbenheimer: Taylor Swift just created an even bigger blockbuster phenomenon with ‘Eras Tour Movie’ announcement

Throughout the scorching-hot summer, active moviegoers and passionate film buffs were insanely captivated by the phenomenon known as Barbenheimer — a viral meme which featured Greta Gerwig’s fantasy spectacle Barbie squaring off against Christopher Nolan’s wartime masterpiece Oppenheimer as the two flicks released in theaters on the same day. In the aftermath, a fresh-faced announcement from pop superstar Taylor Swift regarding her official Eras movie is creating an all-new trend which has the horror community buzzing.

As Swift herself revealed over on her official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, the Eras movie documenting her extensive tour is set to release in theaters on Friday, Oct. 13. Interestingly enough, supernatural extravaganza The Exorcist: Believer is also set to release in theaters that same day and thus, the phenomenon is easily becoming the Barbenheimer of this year’s spooky season.

The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon 😆 Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at… pic.twitter.com/eKRqS8C7d1 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 31, 2023

Despite Barbenheimer initially kickstarting the modern-day trend of two blockbuster hits releasing on the same day, this same trend was actually further showcased after it was announced that both Saw X and PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie will be released in theaters on the same day, with the trend earning the “Saw Patrol” label. But while T-Swift won’t be the first person making a move like this happen, it certainly doesn’t take away the sheer entertainment of it all.

Perhaps the most beaming aspect revolving around this situation is the fact that early reviews haven’t exactly painted the Exorcist sequel in the brightest light. However, there’s no denying that the box office definitely needs something huge to help carry success into the next year, so Swifties and horror fanatics are certainly about to face off in a big way.