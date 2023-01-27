Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania promises to launch the MCU’s Phase Five in style, but it seems that the hype within the hardcore Marvel community might not translate to barnstorming success overseas. In fact, the incoming Paul Rudd-starring threequel could find itself the victim of a wincingly low box office loss that would no doubt leave James Cameron cackling. Elsewhere, Marvel fans rub salt in the wound after DC lovers lose two more of their favorite productions.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania set to shrink 10 times smaller than Avatar 2 at the Chinese box office

via 20th Century Studios/Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios hasn’t had a movie release in China for a while, but the MCU ban is finally about to be over as both Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and the incoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are soon set to hit Chinese theaters. Unfortunately, it seems the break hasn’t increased audience interest in the franchise. In fact, Quantumania‘s pre-release predictions are so low that it may end up earning a mere 10th of what Avatar: The Way of Water has brought home from the region. Ouch.

Young Avengers rumors point to Kate Bishop landing herself a big promotion, and fans are here for it

Image via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

It’s been over a year now since Hailee Steinfeld made her MCU debut in 2021’s Hawkeye, but we’ve yet to be given any indication when we might see her return as Kate Bishop. At least the latest intel suggests the long wait might be worth it as rumor has it that Hawkeye’s prodigy will become the leader of the Young Avengers, once the adolescent superhero team eventually assembles in the MCU. And you can bet that loyal fans of the Dickinson actress are more than happy with that arrangement.

The MCU’s latest god knows they have no hope in Hel of beating Thor in battle

Image via Marvel Studios

Thor: Love and Thunder might have left fans a tad underwhelmed (in the same way that Iron Man’s death in Avengers: Endgame left them a tad upset), but everyone was excited by its post-credits scene, which introduced the one and only Hercules and teased a showdown between the sons of Zeus and Odin. Hilariously, though, Herc himself Brett Goldstein knows full well that he stands no chance of beating the Asgardian Avenger, although he has come up with a unique approach to throwing the god off his game.

Titans and Doom Patrol‘s doom is leaving X-Men stans ecstatic

Image via HBO Max

DC fans have had to come to terms with yet more losses over the past 24 hours as HBO Max has announced that both Titans and Doom Patrol will be concluding after their current fourth seasons. And yet cruel MCU fans are delighting at the news that’s bringing their fellow superhero fans so much misery. Specifically, X-Men lovers are hoping that Titans being over means that both Anna Diop and Brenton Thwaites, who play Starfire and Nightwing in the series, could now be free to hop over to Marvel-Land and become our new Storm and Cyclops. The ball’s in your court, Kevin Feige.

Come back tomorrow, True Believers, as the torrent of Marvel news never stops… Unlike Titans and Doom Patrol. Sorry, that was mean.