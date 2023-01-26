X-Men fans hoping ‘Titans’ cancellation means a dream Storm fancast might take flight in the MCU

It’s been announced that Titans and Doom Patrol will be canceled in their fourth seasons, but many fans still have hope that Anna Diop could return to the superhero world as the MCU’s Storm.

Diop has played Kory Anders/Starfire since the beginning of the Titans series. When she first appeared, she didn’t know who she was or where she was from, but over the course of the story, she learned that she was from the planet Tamaran and has a great destiny. She joins some new friends, Dick Grayson/Nightwing (Brenton Thwaites), Rachel Roth/Raven (Teagan Croft), Gar Logan/Beast Boy (Ryan Potters), and others on their mission to stop evil and prove themselves as heroes.

Starfire has been a fan-favorite on the show, inspiring countless pieces of fan art and conversation surrounding Diop’s performance. She plays the errant alien trying to make sense of her life under the most strenuous of circumstances. She’s grown in power and as a leader, becoming a co-parent to the rest of the team, alongside her romantic love interest, Dick. It’ll be tough saying goodbye, but there’s a vocal group of people wanting to see her take flight as Storm, the X-Men’s weather-manipulating mutant.

Storm hasn’t been done justice in live-action. Halle Berry is one of the most talented actresses, but her abilities were underused in the Fox films. She didn’t get that much screentime, and there were inconsistencies in her character. Alexandra Shipp didn’t fare too well in X-Men: Apocalypse, either, and it’s about time Storm receives the respect she deserves.

This is a major crime, considering just how badass and powerful the character is. She’s an omega-level mutant whose powers essentially make her a goddess. Storm is one of the most powerful mutants on Earth, and Diop is one of the few people who can bring this to life. She’s gorgeous, has the acting chops, and she’s got major support behind her. Diop received a Gotham Award nomination for Breakthrough Performer for her performance in Nikyatu Jusu’s Nanny, so here’s hoping she remains in the running.