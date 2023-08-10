Just when you thought we should give up on our high-falutin’ fan theories for good, after Secret Invasion fell far short of expectations, Marvel goes and offers up the barest hint that the oldest one in the book could become a reality at long last. Speaking of things that seemed like pie-in-the-sky hopes actually happening, DC’s infamous flop The Flash might be on the verge of beating its rival superhero movies at Marvel Studios to a milestone for once. Unfortunately, it’s not one that fans will care for.

The Flash might finally beat the MCU to the finish line to break a Marvel record, but it’s the worst one possible

Screenshot via Warner Bros/DC Studios

Notice how The Flash isn’t streaming on Max yet? Well, here’s the thing: if the Andy Muschietti movie doesn’t make its debut on the platform pretty sharpish into September, it’s liable to have an even longer gap between its theatrical and streaming releases than even Marvel’s recent films. And the House of Ideas has been taking its sweet, sweet time in getting its products up on Disney Plus of late, with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 dragging their feet for 89 days apiece. As studios desperately try to wring every last cent out of the box office, it looks like high-speed streaming arrivals are becoming a thing of the past. Even for the Scarlet Speedster.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos whispers indicate the oldest Marvel Disney Plus fan theory could eventually become canon

Screengrab via Disney Plus

It would be a stretch to say this alluded-to fan theory is actually on the road to occurring, but things are certainly sauntering vaguely in the direction of the opening to said street. According to the latest rumors, a certain hellish character who was long thought to appear in WandaVision may finally be confirmed to exist in the MCU in its upcoming spinoff, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, although don’t expect to see Sacha Baron Cohen in a pair of red horns, as per earlier reports. Still, it looks like all those Mephisto worshippers out there can celebrate that they were eventually proven right about this one.

While we wait for Fantastic Four to belatedly get here, Reed Richards could’ve ended Avengers: Endgame in five minutes

Photo via Marvel Studios

Marvel fans are continually kicking up a Storm that the Fantastic Four aren’t in the MCU yet, but here’s another way of looking at it: what if they had to be MIA otherwise so many of the heroes’ problems over the past few years would’ve been solved in an instant? An intriguing idea has been floated that Reed Richards, widely agreed to be the smartest man on Earth, could’ve figured out how to reverse The Blip much quicker than the Avengers did. Just look at how 838’s Reed and the Illuminati managed to kill Thanos during their version of Infinity War. Having said that, Mr. Fantastic will arrive in 2025 and it’ll apparently still take two movies to destroy Kang’s dynasty, so what do we know?

Just as Heartstopper‘s Joe Locke is preparing us for his “very physical, very emotional” MCU arrival, more Marvel developments are coming to test your mind and matter any hour now.