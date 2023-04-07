We’re now officially less than a month away from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hitting theaters, but now that it’s almost here Marvel fans aren’t sure they’re actually ready for it — thanks to the threequel providing yet more proof that it’s going to turn us into emotional wrecks. Meanwhile, a Secret Invasion star comes clean about their eagerly anticipated character as the wildest recast for Jonathan Majors as Kang, one that would either sink or save the whole MCU, is touted.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 BTS featurette leaves fans more fearful — and tearful — than ever

via Marvel Studios

To mark a month to its arrival, a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Guardians 3 has been released that sees James Gunn, Chris Pratt, and the cast hype up what we can expect from the incoming trilogy-closer. And apparently that’s heartbreak. Lots and lots of it. In the promo, both the director and the movie’s leading man stress how emotional this one will be, with the attached clips specifically leaning heavily into the theory that Rocket won’t make it out alive. When fans said they wanted Marvel to be more like the John Wick films, this isn’t what they had in mind.

Emilia Clarke reveals new look at her super-special Secret Invasion character

Screengrab via Disney Plus

After months of intense speculation, we now know who Emilia Clarke is playing in Secret Invasion. So, with the Skrull out of the bag, the Game of Thrones icon has taken to social media to offer some fresh looks at her Marvel character, as well as promising that we can expect lots of “badass-ing” from her in the imminent Disney Plus series. Remember, Clarke won’t be playing Abigail Brand after all but will instead be seen as G’iah, the daughter of Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos. There’s also the possibility she could turn out to be a Super-Skrull, which would certainly aid her chances of a long-term MCU future.

If Jonathan Majors is out as Kang, Marvel needs to deploy this revolutionary recast that’s just crazy enough to work

via Marvel Studios

With the threat of a Kang recast hanging over Marvel in light of the recent arrest of Jonathan Majors on an alleged assault charge, there’s much discussion to be had surrounding what direction the studio could take with the character if a new Conqueror was required. There are plenty of talented stars who could simply replace Majors, but maybe Marvel needs to make a bolder swing here and actually bring back an iconic Infinity Saga star in the role, allowing this legendary MCU hero to return as the villain. You can guarantee the fans would go crazy if such a twist happened come Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. If you use this idea, Kevin Feige, we only ask for a mere 10 percent of the movie’s total profits.

A shocking hot take may be claiming that Spider-Man: No Way Home will age like milk, but there’s no expiration date on the never-ending supply of Marvel news that drops each and every day.